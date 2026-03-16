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OfficeContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermany

Patrizia puts landmark high-rise into play for Bundesbank headquarters

16 Mar 2026 | 13:40 | London | by Mira Kaizl

German central bank has announced plans to forward purchase a new office in Frankfurt

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