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LondonUK & IrelandOfficeLeasing

Patrizia signs fintech firm at 40 Grosvenor Place

19 Oct 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Letting follows Cleveland Clinic pre-let as investment manager continues repositioning of the Belgravia landmark

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