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RetailContinental EuropeFranceItalySpainCorporateInvestmentREIT

Patrizia snaps up €160m+ Lidl portfolio

20 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Collection comprises 24 stores across France, Italy and Spain

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