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Student AccommodationInvestmentNorthern IrelandResidentialUK & Ireland

Patron and Curation buy Belfast student scheme

30 Jan 2026 | 08:12 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

393-bed Alma Place was placed into receivership in late 2024

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