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RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePoland

Patron and Trei secure buyer for €110m Polish retail park portfolio

18 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

The six food-anchored convenience assets span a combined 68,000 sq m of GLA

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