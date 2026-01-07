NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeFranceGermanyLondonUK & IrelandUnited StatesResidentialCorporateFundraising

Patron hires former BGO exec for US capital-raising push

7 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

London firm to tap institutional investors on behalf of European strategies

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project  

23 Oct 2026
Read
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Finnish firm eQ buys Genesta for €15.5m

23 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

Q+A: Thailand’s biggest resi developer Sansiri on its $2bn+ hospitality push

22 Oct 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Bouwinvest and Tishman Speyer launch vehicle to target US offices

22 Oct 2026
Read