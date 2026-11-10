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FinancingLondonUK & IrelandOffice

Patron’s lending strategy goes up a gear with £160m+ London office loan

10 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Facility incorporates acquisition finance and capex component

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