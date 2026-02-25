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FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateESGGermanyOffice

PBB and HanseMerkur provide €89m green financing for Frankfurt office

25 Feb 2026 | 12:31 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Borrower is property owner PGE Grundstücksgesellschaft Europaviertel

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