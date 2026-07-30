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FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyOfficeResidential

PBB lends €49m for Munich office-to-aparthotel conversion

30 Jul 2026 | 14:46 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

ESR Europe will carry out the project

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