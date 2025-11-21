Green Street News - Homepage
PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingGermany

PBB names real estate financing head

21 Nov 2025 | 11:06 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Barkha Mehmedagic to succeed Thomas Köntgen

