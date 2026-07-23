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FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyLogistics

PBB provides Barings with €42m German logistics refinancing

23 Jul 2026 | 14:05 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

72,000 sq m asset in Herleshausen is let to Maersk

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