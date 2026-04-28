NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLogisticsPoland

PBB and Société Générale provide €214m financing for EQT’s logistics portfolio

28 Apr 2026 | 14:33 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Assets span 370,000 sq m across the Czech Republic and Poland

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Nature, Outdoors, Sky

Logicor offloads €532m logistics portfolio to EQT

30 Jul 2026
Read

DL Invest secures €146m loan for Polish logistics portfolio

23 Jul 2026
Read

HighBrook agrees €212m refinancing of Dutch logistics portfolio

18 Jun 2026
Read
Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Star Capital Finance enters Romania with €40m retail acquisition

15 Jun 2026
Read