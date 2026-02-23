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FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeIndustrialLogisticsNetherlands

PBB provides €63m financing for Dutch and Belgian logistics portfolio

23 Feb 2026 | 13:28 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Credit facility supports Realterm’s second European logistics fund

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