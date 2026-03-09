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FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyLogistics

PBB provides up to €80m financing for German logistics assets

9 Mar 2026 | 11:54 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

One asset is in Werne, North Rhine-Westphalia

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