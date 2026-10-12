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Peab and Annehem trade Gothenburg and Helsinki offices

12 Oct 2026 | 14:06 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Annehem acquires €60m Gamlestads Smedja while Peab snaps up €63m The Front

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