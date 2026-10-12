Peab and Annehem trade Gothenburg and Helsinki offices

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12 Oct 2026 | 14:06 | London | by Angelo Castillo
Annehem acquires €60m Gamlestads Smedja while Peab snaps up €63m The Front
The rise of non-discretionary real estate
FCA proposals unlikely to spark retail fund renaissance
Dublin build-to-rent asset pushed out for €70m+ sale
Farran and Goldentree to buy £110m prime regional office
£160m deal locked in for largest warehouse trade of the year
Saba hikes Grainger stake to 10%
HMV to exit Oxford Street store next year
Native Land secures £132m for Guildford development
Investec refinances 307-bed Belfast student scheme
Hollis adds director to London team
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
EQT hires Nuveen managing director
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
Savills’ Stratton heads to Cited
CBRE EMEA living guru departs
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
Centerbridge locked in for £140m logistics park