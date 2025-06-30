Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Senior livingContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsResidentialSweden

Peab and Heba invest €75m in Stockholm nursing home

30 Jun 2025 | 10:29 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Project is due to complete in 2028

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

NREP forms Stockholm resi joint venture with Åke Sundvall 

23 Apr 2025
Read
Person, Furniture, Grass

NREP forms JV to invest €400m in Finnish senior living

11 Mar 2025
Read

SBB offloads €58m pair of Swedish care homes  

22 Nov 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Balder and Peab acquire €630m Swedish assets

1 Nov 2024
Read