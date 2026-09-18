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CorporateContinental EuropeGermanyResidential

Peach Property mandates investment bank to weigh strategic options

18 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl, Julie Cruz

Listed resi specialist, which is 30% owned by Ares, has €2bn portfolio of apartments across Germany's B-cities

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