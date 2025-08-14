Peach Property secures €410m Castlelake financing

FinanceContinental EuropeGermanyResidential
14 Aug 2025 | 07:21 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Residential investor completes balance sheet transformation
Vistry acquires Staffordshire site for resi scheme
UK investor in for £200m Landsec Southwark scheme
Mango expands at one of UK’s biggest shopping malls
Shah on property: the muddy outlook for the cost of money
Workspace Group’s finance chief to step down
Avison Young adds director to North West industrial team
Savills revenue up despite slowing transactions in Q2
Unite and Empiric boards agree terms for takeover
Inconsistencies revealed in EPC standards across Europe
Future of 300 shops in doubt as Claire’s enters administration
HSBC agrees 210,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office move
Blackstone to hand over Dublin office assets to lender
Burberry’s global headquarters on the runway for £145m
City investment manager lured to the West End
£800m City scheme next up in Landsec summer sell-off
Panattoni buys £200m double site from delivery giant
Fresh buyers lead £150m industrial deal charge
Largest logistics letting inside M25 for two years completes
Tenants commit to Canary Wharf in 250,000 sq ft leasing flurry
Head of Derwent’s investment team steps down