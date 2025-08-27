Green Street News - Homepage
Continental Europe Germany Residential Switzerland

Peach Property to shed €406m of German resi assets

27 Aug 2025 | 14:14 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Zurich-listed firm curbs first-half loss to -€9.45m after refinancing

