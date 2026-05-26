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RetailContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Peakside acquires €35m German supermarket portfolio

26 May 2026 | 07:05 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Michael Minarzik

Seller of the eight assets is Deutsche Konsum

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