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RetailContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestment

Peakside and Stoke Park launch German retail firm

17 Mar 2026 | 07:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Food Anchor Management targets €300m portfolio by year-end

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