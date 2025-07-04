Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Peakside and Stoke Park snap up German supermarket portfolio

4 Jul 2025 | 07:13 | London | by Michael Minarzik

The seller of the 23 properties is GRR Garbe Retail

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

GRR Garbe Retail names head of real estate management

2 Jul 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

GRR Garbe adds centre management services

11 Jun 2025
Read

Branicks seeks to lighten logistics load with €250m German disposal

3 Mar 2025
Read

GRR Garbe Retail appoints head of capital markets

7 Feb 2025
Read