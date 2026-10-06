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LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentFinancingGermany

Peakside secures €85m financing for German logistics project

6 Oct 2026 | 11:11 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Hamburg Commercial Bank and SaarLB back 61,000 sq m facility

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