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OpinionPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegenerationRetailUK & Ireland

Pedestrianisation pays – and Christmas proves it

18 Dec 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Stephen Taylor

Pedestrianisation shouldn't be dismissed as a planning luxury (or the punchline of an Alan Partridge joke)

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