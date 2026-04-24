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RetailNorth WestUK & IrelandMallsDevelopmentInvestment

Peel agrees 80,000 sq ft Quayside lettings

24 Apr 2026 | 07:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

A pair of leisure operators signed up as site obtains planning for a £16m revamp

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