NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

DevelopmentLogisticsNorth WestPlanningUK & Ireland

Peel Land plans 1.3m sq ft Merseyside employment park

11 Aug 2026 | 07:54 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Haydock Point to be built on a former green belt land

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Nature, Outdoors, Sky

Barjane unveils plans for 420,000 sq ft Warwickshire shed

29 Jul 2026
Read
Computer, Electronics, Hardware

Plans lodged for 646,000 sq ft Buckinghamshire data centre

9 Jun 2026
Read

Plans progress for 620,000 sq ft Newcastle airport development

29 Apr 2026
Read
Grass, Plant, Architecture

Approval sought for 1.2m sq ft first phase of Mix Manchester

9 Apr 2026
Read