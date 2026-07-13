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Co-livingScotlandUK & IrelandResidentialInvestmentRegeneration

Peel plans £100m Glasgow co-living project

13 Jul 2026 | 14:19 | London | by May Agaran

525 homes to form part of Yorkhill Quay scheme

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