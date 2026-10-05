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LogisticsDevelopmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Peel seeks approval for £165m St Helens logistics park

5 Oct 2026 | 15:43 | London | by May Agaran

Haydock Point employment campus will total 1.3m sq ft  

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