NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateAlternativesData centresLogisticsM&AResidentialUK & Ireland

Peel sweetens deal for Harworth with £600m offer

16 Sep 2026 | 07:48 | London | by May Agaran

Offer upsized to 177.5p per share

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Harworth exits residential to double down on logistics and powered land

9 Sep 2026
Read
Logo, Architecture, Building

Peel pushes case for £583m Harworth acquisition

26 Aug 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Harworth flags more potential data centre sites

20 Aug 2026
Read

Harworth rejects Peel's £583m unsolicited approach

7 Aug 2026
Read