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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Pembury and Sun Capital team up for Maidenhead industrial scheme

23 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Unit due for completion by second half of 2027

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