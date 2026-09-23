NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Pembury's platform hits £250m after latest Burton land deal

23 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Developer buys six-acre plot at Quintus Branston Locks for £21m logistics scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

P3 names Czech land acquisition and development head

22 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Loading Dock, Person

Sicore buys cross-dock hub near Valencia

22 Sep 2026
Read

KKR and Mirastar seal £400m logistics portfolio deal

22 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

EdR REIM launches new European value-add logistics fund

22 Sep 2026
Read