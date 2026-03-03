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FinancingContinental EuropeDenmarkFundraisingNordics

PenSam commits €250m+ to new Danish credit fund

3 Mar 2026 | 13:10 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Heimdal Nordic’s newly launched vehicle will provide flexible real estate financing

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