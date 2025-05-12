Advanced Search

HealthcareAlternativesContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

Pension fund Enpam buys 11 Italian healthcare facilities 

12 May 2025 | 15:10 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Assets are part of Trilantic Europe’s IASO portfolio  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Cofinimmo board rejects Aedifica’s takeover offer

9 May 2025
Read

NREP targets €700m portfolio with Swedish care home developer 

6 May 2025
Read
Indoors, Floor, Hallway

Præmia Healthcare completes €190m refinancing programme 

7 May 2025
Read
Cushion, Home Decor, Indoors

Revelop buys Stockholm healthcare portfolio

28 Apr 2025
Read