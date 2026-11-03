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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Penta and Staycity strike £230m London Wilde aparthotel JV

3 Nov 2026 | 08:02 | London | by May Agaran

Partnership to redevelop Morley House in Farringdon

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