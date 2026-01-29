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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Penta Infra buys Munich data centre

29 Jan 2026 | 12:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm backed by PGGM and Photon Capital expands into southern Germany

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