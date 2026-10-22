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HealthcareCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeAlternativesFundraising

Penta launches healthcare infrastructure fund

22 Oct 2026 | 14:37 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Seed portfolio comprises 22 Czech properties

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