NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentLondonUK & Ireland

Penta partners with Ballymore on £700m London debut

10 Dec 2025 | 00:01 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Central European developer launches into London market

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Green light for Fifth State's West Hampstead student scheme

25 Sep 2026
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Developers pivot from residential in London viability crisis

24 Sep 2026
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, City

Lone Star puts London Designer Outlet back on the market for £180m

22 Sep 2026
Read
Road, Tarmac, City

Next picks West End hub for £100m London HQ

22 Sep 2026
Read