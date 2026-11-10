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10 Nov 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland
Global investment manager backs £230m project with financing package
Seneca lands £20m Leeds office campus
Penta secures £125m loan for City aparthotel development
Changes at the top for KKR’s £800m+ living platform
Council to pump funding into Hull’s £125m East Bank Urban Village
Q+A: Garbe chiefs plot next chapter for €15bn German fund management titan
Word on the Street: in commercial real estate, there is always something to play for
Council scraps £480m Wakefield city centre regeneration project
Avison Young adds director to living markets team
Savills restructures EMEA leadership
Occupier grows footprint at Indurent Park Burton
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
Senior staff to leave Unite amid restructuring
Asif Aziz buys City block for £200m hotel conversion
Owner weighs exit from £2bn Westfield Stratford
Let’s get Fizzy: UK pension giants close in on £340m BTR portfolio
RX London hires City investment head from CBRE
UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet
London Designer Outlet goes under offer
US private equity shop circles £250m boutique hotels business