NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyLogistics

Periskop hires former Garbe investment chief

4 Feb 2026 | 07:15 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Philipp Loth joins as director logistics and light industrial

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

7R names German head

2 Feb 2026
Read
Formal Wear, Clothing, Suit

Colliers hires EMEA industrial and logistics director

29 Jan 2026
Read

CC Real appoints head of industry & logistics for Germany

27 Jan 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

AEW names first Europe industrial and logistics head

21 Jan 2026
Read