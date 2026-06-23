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ResidentialDevelopmentScotlandUK & Ireland

Persimmon's 2,800-home West Lothian project approved

23 Jun 2026 | 06:42 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Gavieside Farm will be firm's largest residential scheme to date

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