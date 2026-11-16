NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpain

Petra invests €23m in Tenerife hotel overhaul

16 Nov 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

Renovation expected to lift average daily rate to more than €130

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: Developer Legendre on taking a French family group international 

5 Nov 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Clock Tower

Hotel investor eyes €260m CitizenM portfolio

2 Nov 2026
Read
Outdoors, Road, Architecture

Next Point exits Mallorca hotel in pivot to senior living

2 Nov 2026
Read
City, Town, Urban

Essendi to put €650m+ Spanish hotel portfolio on the market

1 Oct 2026
Read