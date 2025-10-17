Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Student AccommodationEast MidlandsInvestmentRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Peveril and Sladen plan Nottingham student scheme

17 Oct 2025 | 10:58 | London | by May Agaran

Project will redevelop Hanson House and Big City Tyres site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Landsec lines up buyer for £600m City tower scheme

17 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Investor hunt launched for £85m Glasgow student scheme

1 Oct 2025
Read

Aviva Investors wins approval for 34-storey City scheme

30 Sep 2025
Read

Plans approved for amended Birmingham student scheme

5 Sep 2025
Read