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Self-storageContinental EuropeFranceAlternativesCorporateInvestment

PGIM and Pithos acquire French self-storage site

16 Apr 2026 | 07:51 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction marks joint venture’s entry in Greater Paris

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