Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Self-storageAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateESGInvestmentSpain

PGIM and Pithos expand self-storage JV into Spain

14 Oct 2025 | 11:30 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Partners acquire 10-asset seed portfolio

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Big Yellow Self Storage in play

13 Oct 2025
Read

European self-storage sector "poised for sustained growth" 

1 Oct 2025
Read
Road, Intersection, Architecture

Schroders launches self-storage platform with £100m investment

23 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Nuveen and XLB land self-storage sale

17 Sep 2025
Read