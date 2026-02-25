NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyRetail

PGIM provides €325m loan for German retail portfolio

25 Feb 2026 | 12:26 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Centerscape secures refinancing for 85 assets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Former PGIM exec sets up retail investment firm

1 Sep 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Q+A: Catella’s Dominik Röhrich on the difficulty of making offices palatable to investors

25 Aug 2026
Read
Person, Car, Transportation

A new retail park has been approved – is the development market back?

20 Aug 2026
Read
Building, Office Building, City

Brookfield prepares for securitisation of Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz

12 Aug 2026
Read