Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleAPACContinental EuropeCorporateUK & Ireland

PGIM Real Estate appoints duo to global development roles

16 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Firm changes business structure to name Ibtissem Sfaxi and Dennis Martin as co-heads

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Transaction market recovery “will take longer than most people expect”, says PGIM

4 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

PGIM Real Estate to increase investment in second half 

22 Jul 2025
Read

PGIM raises $2bn for global data centre fund  

2 Apr 2025
Read

PGIM Real Estate names European core strategies head 

7 May 2025
Read