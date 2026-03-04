NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFranceGermanyGlobalUK & Ireland

PGIM’s global head of real estate research departs

4 Mar 2026 | 14:58 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

London-based Peter Hayes spent 18 years with the firm

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn

14 Sep 2026
Read

Realty Income CEO: "You need the courage to go against the tide"

11 Sep 2026
Read
Accessories, Glasses, Face

Mike Bessell leaves Invesco

10 Sep 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Bain Capital hires head of real estate debt capital markets

10 Sep 2026
Read