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OpinionCorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

Phayre-Mudge on property: a new era demands a different breed of propco leader

5 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Marcus Phayre-Mudge

REIT CEOs have such long tenures, there's a danger they become part of the furniture

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