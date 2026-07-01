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OpinionContinental EuropeCorporateREITUK & Ireland

Phayre-Mudge on property: earnings must be launchpad for next property IPO

1 Jul 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Marcus Phayre-Mudge

As SpaceX's futuristic vision captivates Wall Street, London's IPO candidates need to focus on income

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