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OpinionUK & IrelandREIT

Phayre-Mudge on property: two markets divided by a common acronym

29 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Marcus Phayre-Mudge

As the UK REIT turns 20, London and New York use the same four letters to mean very different things – and only one of them is doing the buying

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